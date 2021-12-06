USM Professor Shin Honored by National Communications Association

Dr. Jae-Hwa Shin, professor of public relations in The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Communications, has earned a National Communication Association’s (NCA) Division of Public Relations annual PRIDE award for a book she co-authored with Robert Heath, titled Public Relations Theory: Capabilities and Competences (Wiley, 2020).

The NCA’s PRIDE awards were established in approximately 1989 to recognize achievement in public relations research and education. This year’s PRIDE awards were presented at the annual NCA conference in November, held in Indianapolis. Previous award winners’ articles and books have proven to be some of the most important works in the field.

Public Relations Theory: Capabilities and Competences is a comprehensive overview of the major theoretical perspectives in public relations, considering the evolution, diversification and merger of approaches spurred by rapid changes in society, cultural boundaries, technology, and media environments. It features both organizational and social theories of public relations, including cases and challenges to help students bring theory and research to bear on solving daily challenges in public relations practice.

Dr. Shin joined the USM faculty in 2003. Her research focuses on public relations from a strategic conflict management perspective across cultural settings in social media environments. Her previous publications include numerous journal articles and book chapters, and she has co-authored other books, including two widely used textbooks, Public Relations Today: Managing Conflict and Competition and Think: Public Relations.

The USM School of Communication is housed in the College of Arts and Sciences. Learn more about the school at https://www.usm.edu/communication/index.php.

About The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is a comprehensive public research institution delivering transformative programs on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as online. Founded in 1910, USM is one of only 131 universities in the nation to earn the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education’s “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very high research activity” designation, and its robust research enterprise includes experts in ocean science and engineering, polymer science and engineering, and large event venue safety and security, among others. USM is also one of only 39 institutions in the nation accredited in theatre, art and design, dance and music. As an economic driver, USM generates an annual economic impact of more than $600 million across the state. USM welcomes a diverse student body of more than 14,000, representing 71 countries, all 50 states, and every county in Mississippi. USM students have collected four Truman Scholarships and 37 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships, while also leading Mississippi with 27 Goldwater Scholarships, an honor that recognizes the next generation of great research scientists. Home to the Golden Eagles, USM competes in 17 Division I sports sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information, visit usm.edu.