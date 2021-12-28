Unrestrained Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 north of U.S. Hwy 190 (Gause Blvd) in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Allan Linarez of Panama City, Florida.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Linarez was westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Chevrolet overturned and traveled down an embankment.

Linarez was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.