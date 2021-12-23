Unemployment steady between November and December

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in November of this year was reported to be 3.1 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s rate of 4.1 percent. That ranking put Pearl River County tied with the counties of Leake, Newton and Lowndes for 35th out of 82 counties in Mississippi. The prior year in November, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.

Pearl River County’s rate for the month of November only a tenth of a percent slightly higher than the statewide unadjusted average of 3 percent.

The unadjusted average in Mississippi for October was 3.9 percent. In November of 2020 the unadjusted average was 6.3 percent.

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November of this year was 5 percent, a bit lower than October’s rate of 5.5. A year ago the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 6.7 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was 4.2 percent, a slight decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 4.6. A year prior that rate was 6.7 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 3 percent, a decrease from October’s rate of 3.9. The rate in November of 2020 was 6.4 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of November, 34 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide unadjusted average of 3 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during November of 2 percent with Lafayette and Union counties reporting a rate of 2.1 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 10.2 percent, with Humphreys County reporting a rate of 7 percent.