Troy Allen named Ole Miss Head Cheerleading Coach

OXFORD, Miss. – On Thursday, Ole Miss director of spirit squads Rachel Levetzow announced the elevation of Troy Allen to head coach of the Rebel cheerleading team.

Since 2020 Allen has served as volunteer assistant coach for the Ole Miss cheerleading team, assisting with all aspects of the Rebel program.

“I am very proud and humbled be leading the Ole Miss cheerleading team as head coach,” Allen said. I am excited to take part in the time-honored traditions of this incredible university and its athletic programs. I would like to thank my husband, my former coaches, my athletes and many friends who have supported me on this journey. I am excited to lead Ole Miss cheerleading and continue to bring success to this this program and University. Hotty Toddy!”

Prior to coming to Ole Miss, Allen was the University Relations Account Manager for Camps with Varsity Brands in Memphis, Tennessee. In his role, Allen scheduled, organized and carried out overnight camps in 26 different states. Allen was also responsible for scheduling facilities and travel for instructional staff for the various camps.

Allen spent four years as the Director of Social Media for Elite Cheerleading Services in Denver, monitoring and organizing all website and social media accounts for the company.

Allen is a 2013 graduate of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. In addition to serving as a key member of the Maverick cheerleading team, he was also an Athletic Administration Intern, assisting the Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women’s Administrator at CMU in both gameday and daily office settings.

For all Ole Miss cheerleading news and information, go to OleMissSports.com and follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissCheer and on Instagram at Instagram.com/olemisscheer.