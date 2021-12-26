Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash in Washington Parish

Bogalusa – Shortly after 3:20 a.m. on December 26, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 north of Bogalusa in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 32-year-old Mallory Odom of Bogalusa, Louisiana and 31-year-old Kassi Creel of Franklinton, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver, Mallory Odom, was southbound on LA Hwy 21in a 2017 Nissan Rogue. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the centerline and exited the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Nissan impacted a concrete culvert.

Both the driver and the passenger, Kassie Creel, were unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The morning after Christmas day, the lives of two families have changed forever. Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers implore Louisiana motorists to make safe decisions behind the wheel. Please, speak to your loved ones today about the importance of always wearing a seatbelt, remind them to never drive impaired, and point out the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have could make all the difference.