Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Thomas Randol Spiers
December 12, 2021
Thomas Randol Spiers of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 76.
Thomas was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis and a native of Pearl River County. He was a member of Henleyfield Baptist Church, enjoyed growing his garden, fruit trees, and loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Wheat Spiers; sons, Randy Spiers (Darlene), William Spiers (Shannon), Jeremy Spiers, and Lee Spiers (Sarah); grandchildren, Kecia, Aaron, Devan, Brennin, Allie, Alexis, Layken, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Korrey, Harbor, Brixtyn, Havyn, and Aaliyah.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ameal C. Spiers and Oka Marie Burge Spiers; brothers, Edward Spiers and Ameal Spiers, Jr.; sisters, Lamanthall Truth Spiers, Bertha Marie Spiers, Barbara Faye Spiers, and Jeanette Spiers.
Visitation will be held 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Thursday December 16, 2021, at New Palestine Cemetery with Graveside Services starting at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.