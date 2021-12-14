Thomas Randol Spiers

December 12, 2021

Thomas Randol Spiers of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 76.

Thomas was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis and a native of Pearl River County. He was a member of Henleyfield Baptist Church, enjoyed growing his garden, fruit trees, and loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Wheat Spiers; sons, Randy Spiers (Darlene), William Spiers (Shannon), Jeremy Spiers, and Lee Spiers (Sarah); grandchildren, Kecia, Aaron, Devan, Brennin, Allie, Alexis, Layken, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Korrey, Harbor, Brixtyn, Havyn, and Aaliyah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ameal C. Spiers and Oka Marie Burge Spiers; brothers, Edward Spiers and Ameal Spiers, Jr.; sisters, Lamanthall Truth Spiers, Bertha Marie Spiers, Barbara Faye Spiers, and Jeanette Spiers.

Visitation will be held 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Thursday December 16, 2021, at New Palestine Cemetery with Graveside Services starting at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.