Survivors can visit Westwego Disaster Recovery Center until Dec. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. – Survivors have a few more days to visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Alario Center in Westwego. The center will close permanently at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29. Prior to its final closure, the center will close for the holidays from Dec. 23 to 26. It reopens for its final three days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27.

FEMA specialists will be available to work with survivors until the center closes.

Although the center in Westwego is closing, residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida may continue to visit any open center. To locate a center, check the FEMA app, visitwww.FEMA.gov/DRC, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.