Spring Hill College degree programs ranked among the best in the state

Spring Hill College (SHC) has been recognized by University HQ for having one of the best bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in Alabama.

University HQ looks at degrees statewide and awards rankings based on graduation and retention rates, faculty and staff involvement and student satisfaction.

“We’re thankful to be recognized among the best academic programs in the state, as it is a testament to our faculty, staff and students,” said Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee, PhD. “A degree from Spring Hill enables our students to gain advanced knowledge and skills, participate in new experiences and prepare them to be real-world ready.”

Students at Spring Hill can study more than 52 undergraduate majors and areas of concentration. All undergraduate students are required to take a liberal arts core curriculum, which reflects the college’s Jesuit, Catholic traditions.

The College offers three Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs — including an online, accelerated MBA — and three Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs, along with a Master of Arts Theology and Masters of Theological Studies and Pastoral Studies. Additionally, SHC has graduate certificate programs that focus on logistics and supply chain management, leadership and ethics, project management, spiritual direction and Ignatian spirituality.

With a net price of $23,067, Spring Hill is one of the most affordable private colleges in the country.

To learn more and schedule a visit to Spring Hill’s beautiful campus in Mobile — named as one of The South’s Most Beautiful Colleges by Southern Living — prospective students can register at www.shc.edu/visit.

About Spring Hill College

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic College in the Southeast and the

third oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of

excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and

spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill’s mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill

students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences. For more information, visit www.shc.edu.