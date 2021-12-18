SPCA holding pet adoption special for the holidays

Pearl River County’s SPCA will be holding a half off special for the adoption of cats, kittens and dogs.

Starting Saturday and ending on New Year’s Day, all cats and kittens will be half off and dogs weighing more than 50lbs or those that have been sheltered for more than 50 days can be adopted for $50. The shelter continues to deal with an overflow of pets to a point where some are being housed in carriers to create space.

“We are full, our cages are at capacity and some of our animals are having to be placed in carriers,” said SPCA Spokesperson Maria Diamond.

The shelter’s staff encourage the community to foster a pet if they can’t adopt at the moment. The SPCA is happy to educate and provide assistance in the fostering process. More information can be found at the shelter located on Palestine Road in Picayune.

“Even fostering a pet will help,” said Diamond.