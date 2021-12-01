SMCC Holbrook Award

Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Special to the Item

Former SMCC student athlete Anna Claire Crowe (Softball) and current student athlete Josh Bailey (Baseball) have been awarded the David M. Halbrook Academic Achievement Awards for the 2020-21 academic year.

 

Both Crowe and Bailey maintained a 4.0 GPA while also excelling in service and leadership.

 

“This is an honor for Anna Claire Crowe and Josh Bailey. We are extremely proud of these student athletes,” SMCC Athletics Director Bill Wallace said.

 

Crowe is a native of Wesson and a graduate of Wesson High School. Bailey is a Madison native and a graduate of Madison St. Joe.

 

The awards are presented each year at the Mississippi Association of Colleges conference.

