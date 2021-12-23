Slow start costs the Blue Devils in 47-42 loss to Bulldogs

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils dug themselves into a hole early against the Christian Collegiate Academy Bulldogs, but got back into the game late.

Boys Head Coach Scott Stephens saw some good effort from his team, but it was just too late to mount a comeback so the Blue Devils fell 47-42.

Senior Heath Brunson finished with nine points and six rebounds, sophomore Donnie Ladner had nine points and five rebounds and senior Trevor Stromeyer had eight points and six rebounds.

“The biggest take away is if we don’t show up ready to play and be fully engaged in what we’re trying to do and accomplish, we’ll make it hard on ourselves and we’re never going to be successful doing it that way” said Stephens.

Stephen plans to amp up practice sessions and fix some kinks within the team’s play. Nothing major will change but Stephen wants his players to be much better in practice so that extra effort makes it to each game.

Next the Blue Devils (10-6) will host the Greene County Wildcats on Jan. 4 then they will tip off district play on Jan. 7 as they host the Picayune Maroon Tide.