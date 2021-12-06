The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinsonof Pachuta, MS, in Jasper County.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with no hair and browneyes.

He was last seen Saturday, November 27, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the area of County Road 16 inJasper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jerry Wayne Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair hisjudgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Wayne Robinson, contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588 option 1.