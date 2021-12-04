Sensory Santa event offered for children with special needs

Southern Pediatric Therapy Clinic will be offering children with special needs a special interaction through a Sensory Santa event set for Dec. 17. The aim will be to meet the needs of children with sensory challenges in Pearl River County.

“This is our first time hosting the Sensory Santa event, we’re hoping by hosting this event we can get a better opportunity for the children in our community with different needs be able to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Clinic Director and Occupational Theropist Heiti Molaison.

The Southern Pediatric Therapy Clinic has been spreading the word of the event and was able to gather many donations from several local business and the community. Those gifts will be given to the children who attend the event. The community can still provide gifts for the children by bringing them to Southern Pediatric Therapy Clinic. To donate, bring a toy valued at $10-15 or make a monetary donation.

Sensory Santa provides a calm and rich environment that aims to avoid over stimulating the children.

“That way they can see Santa and enjoy their visit with not only Santa but with their families…the holiday experience of visiting Santa is exciting but can also be overwhelming which could exclude them from that event in life,” said Molaison.

To ensure a calming yet wonderful experience for these children, each family and child will need to set an appointment with Sensory Santa. This allows Santa to interact with them in whichever way is beneficial to the child.

“It’s going to be a child led experience, meaning Santa is along for the ride with them,” said Molaison.

Parents can set an appointment by calling the Southern Pediatric Therapy Clinic at 769-242-2626. Sensory Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. at the Southern Pediatric Therapy Clinic located at 1620 HWY 11 North Suite E in Picayune, MS. Snacks and drinks will be provided and a picture with Santa will be provided as well.