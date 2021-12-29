Ring in the New Year without injury with these fireworks safety tips

As the celebrations approach in recognition of the 2022 New Year people are also gearing up to the put on their own fireworks display.

Fireworks safety is important this time of year because these tiny, or sometimes larger than tiny, explosives can still be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries if not handled properly.

To ensure all Pearl River County residents ring in the New Year safely, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has these safety tips.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, and as such always have an adult supervise the use of fireworks. Fireworks are designed to be used outdoors, so avoid lighting fireworks while indoors and always keep a source of water close by.

When using fireworks, avoid placing any body part body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. Once the fuse is lit, move to a safe distance immediately.

If for some reason the fuse dies or the firework does not act as intended, never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully and avoid pointing or throwing fireworks at another person.

After the fireworks show is complete, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fires.

Lastly make sure fireworks are legal in a particular area before buying or using them and never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

According to CPSC, 44 percent of firework related injurers are burns, mostly occurring on the hands and fingers and in the head, face and ears.

Residents of the city of Poplarville are banned from lighting fireworks in the city limits, said Poplarville Fire chief Jason Bannister

“Make sure you’re outside the city limits with fireworks,” Bannister said.

Bannister always advises following basic safely tips when setting off fireworks.

“Make sure you have a safe space with enough room for the fireworks, use the fireworks as they are recommended. Have adult supervision and use care when lighting them,” said Bannister.

Fireworks are legal for use within the limits of the city of Picayune from Dec. 5 until Jan. 2 and between June 15 to July 5.

There is no ordinance against the use of fireworks outside of municipal limits in Pearl River County.