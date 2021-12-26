Reflections of those Christmas past

By Jan Miller Penton

Christmas is the one time of the year when we want all to be right with the world. We want a Norman Rockwell-picture perfect day complete with snow and mistletoe.

Some of us won’t settle for just a day. No! Give us a whole season filled with Christmas smells and peals of children’s laughter. Come Christmas! Bring lights, music, food, friends and holiday cheer.

Decorating begins promptly on Thanksgiving Day and only reluctantly skids to a halt on Christmas, when our efforts sparkle and shimmer for family and friends as they feast on all the delectable dishes lovingly prepared by our own hands. That’s the Norman Rockwell version of the culmination of our labor of love. Yes, love goes into every bow tied, every cookie baked, and every carol sung. But seldom in this life do the stars line up for the perfect day.

The other version of the big day is probably more realistic, somewhere between Norman’s perfect picture and Charles Dickens’ peek into the life of Tiny Tim and his poor prospects for Christmas.

The turkey may be slightly dry;

The dressing may be lumpy.

My dress, so glamorous in the store,

May look a little frumpy.

Christmas won’t be perfect

As most days never are;

But joy will fill our hearts

As we think about that star.

The one that led the wise men

On the first Christmas Day

Bearing gifts to a lowly manger

Where a tiny baby lay.

The tiny baby boy

Who took away our sin

And gives a life of purpose

To all who follow Him.

No, Christmas won’t be perfect, but it will be filled with wonder. It’s a time to remember good times and good friends. As we surround ourselves with those we love many of us will shed a silent tear for loved ones called home too soon.

Amidst all the hoopla, laughter and tears may we all remember there is still hope for the world. Hope was born on Christmas.