Rebels Nab Arkansas transfer Marquesha Davis

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball family continues to grow as head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has announced the signing of Arkansas transfer guard Marquesha Davis.

“We feel really grateful to acquire an individual talent like Marquesha,” said McPhee-McCuin. “She will sit out this spring semester and immediately begin to learn our system on both ends.”

In her two and a half years in Fayetteville, the McGhee Arkansas, native appeared in 51 games for the Hogs and seven games this season before deciding to transfer. Davis will sit out this spring but will be eligible to don a Rebel uniform next season.

Throughout her time with the Razorbacks this year, Davis averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game and shot 42% from the field coming off of the bench. Last season against then No. 12 Maryland, Davis dropped a career-high 15 points against the Terrapins.

Out of Springdale High School, Davis was rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 28 guard in the nation. She was a 2017-18 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, as she broke Springdale’s single-season scoring and rebounding records. As a senior, she was honored as a First-Team All-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball selection after averaging 21.3 points and ten rebounds a game.

“She will be an impact player for us. She can score at all three levels and we will use this off season to develop ‘Que Que’, as we affectionately call her.”

Marquesha Davis • Guard • 6-0

McGhee, Arkansas • Springdale High School • Arkansas

Appeared in 51 games in two and a half years at Arkansas.

205 career points, 109 rebounds and 35 steals.

Six games in double-figures.

Career-high 15 points against Maryland and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

2021-22 Season-high 11 points and four rebounds against Sam Houston State.

Rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN (90 rating).

Ranked No. 28 guard in the nation in 2019 signing class.

2017-18 Gatorade Player of the Year Nominee.

