Rebels Continue to Roll, Defeats Hofstra 59-37

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In its second straight game on the road, Ole Miss shook off the rust after its longest break to date during the non-conference slate to withstand a charge from Hofstra, to win its ninth straight game, 59-37. For the first time since the 2000 season, the Rebels open play on the road 3-0.

Led by Shakira Austin with 18 points, Ole Miss (9-1) held Hofstra (3-5) down to the fewest amount of points allowed this season. It was the sixth game on the year that Ole Miss has held its opponent to under 50 points and the second under 40.

Four Rebels finished with five or more points, as Andeija Puckett followed with a season-high nine points off the bench. From beyond the arc, Snudda Collins knocked down two triples to add to her total of eight points. Off the glass, Madison Scott carried the Rebels with nine rebounds and seven points.

The Ole Miss defense continues to prove its toughness as for the second straight game in a row, they blocked five or more shots as a team, with a season-high 10. Austin racked up a total of three blocks for her sixth straight multi-block game and eclipsed the 200-career block mark. She currently ranks second in the SEC in active career blocks.

It took the Rebels a few minutes to get going, as they struggled to maintain possession of the ball. A 6-0 run toward the end of the opening quarter got the Rebels in a flow to take a six-point lead at the end of the first, up 14-8.

In a low scoring second, Ole Miss continued to restrict The Pride from finding the basket, holding Hofstra to multiple minute long scoring droughts. Allowing only two field goals to The Pride in the second, the Rebels utilized a 10-2 run to conclude the quarter to carry the lead into the second half at 28-16.

A fired-up Hofstra squad scored three straight buckets early in the third to pull within six, until Ole Miss responded with back-to-back buckets from Destiny Salary and Puckett to halt The Pride energy.

After giving up 15 points in the third, the Rebels clamped down on defense and responded by allowing Hofstra to reach the basket twice in the fourth. Ole Miss hit six of its seven last shots to secure its ninth straight victory, 59-37.

The Rebels return back to Oxford to face Samford Friday (Dec. 17) in their final non-conference home game of the season. The matchup against the Bulldogs will be available to stream on SEC Network + at 1 p.m. CT.

