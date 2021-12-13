Ratliff, Tillman named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Anthony Ratliff and Beverly Tillman have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Dec. 6-12.

Ratliff, a sophomore forward from Terry, averaged 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for Gulf Coast. He had 23 points and eight rebounds in an 83-81 loss at Jones, then had eight points and seven rebounds in an 81-63 win over Baton Rouge.

Tillman, a sophomore guard from Laurel, averaged 17.5 points while shooting 69 percent from the field in a 1-1 week that nearly saw Gulf Coast upset No. 3 Jones. She had 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field in a 74-70 loss. She was perfect from the field and the free-throw line in a 67-65 win at Baton Rouge. Tillman made all five field goals and three free throws.

