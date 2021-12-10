Preparing For The Christmas Season

By Erlene Smith

But my God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:19. (KJV)

As this Christmas season draws near, we have to make many preparations in order to celebrate this glorious season in a rewarding and memorable way. Let us prepare our mental attitudes and our hearts and determine to have patience and set priorities.

Let us remember the reason for Christmas. If God had not loved us enough to send His son Jesus Christ into the world to show us His love, there would be no Christmas.

We need to remember above every-thing that we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord and savior.

An angel tells us in the Gospel of Luke: “…Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy…ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” Luke 2:10b-12b.(KJV)

Let us remember that although God has all power in Heaven and in Earth and is a mighty God of strength and all-knowing wisdom; He chose, in simplicity, to send us a Savior in the form of a baby born in a manger to live a sinless life among men and eventually die on the cross for our sins. Because He lives, we can face our tomorrows and all eternity.

Let us, with joyful and happy hearts, decorate our homes, bake delicious foods for our families and friends, and buy useful gifts for our loved ones. Let us show God’s love to others because He loves us and shows His love toward us.

Let us worship and honor God for His gift to us as we prepare to celebrate this Christmas season.

Prayer: Thank You Lord for Your gift to us. Help us as we prepare for this Christmas Season.