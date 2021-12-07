PRCMS All-American Dancers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Braylin Lossett, Maddie Fairchild, and Mia Galloway from Pearl River Central Middle School in Carriere, and Hollie Hill from Picayune Jr. High are four of more than 500 elementary, junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented Varsity Spirit in the 2021 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Braylin, Maddie, & Mia performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom® Park during Thanksgiving week. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, All-Americans will had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World® Resort parks.

Braylin, Maddie, & Mia had a wonderful experience representing PRCMS as they danced through Disney. They are so thankful to all of the sponsors that helped make this opportunity possible.

The Varsity All-American program is celebrating more than 30 years of choosing camp standouts.

(800) 238-0286 or cmorris@varsity.com.

