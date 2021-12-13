PRCC women fall on road against Eastern Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Pearl River suffered its first setback of the season Friday, falling to Eastern Florida College 73-44.

EFSC (9-2 overall) is currently receiving votes in the NJCAA poll.

Pearl River (9-1) got behind early on and could not recover despite an impressive showing in the paint where the Wildcats out-scored the Titans 34-20.

BY THE NUMBERS

Keshunti Nichols (Pearl) continued her strong season leading the Wildcats in scoring yet again with 14 points. She also grabbed a season-high seven rebounds.

Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) finished the afternoon second on the team with 13 points.

Bryanna Taylor (Terry) added six points and pitched in with five rebounds of her own.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action tomorrow evening as they will take on No. 1 Northwest Florida Raiders. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).