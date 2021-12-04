PRCC Practical Nursing pinning for December 2021 graduates

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College recognized 33 Practical Nursing graduates at a pinning ceremony held Thursday at the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts. Students were from the night and weekend programs held on the Forrest County, Hancock, and Poplarville campuses.

“We are very proud of these students for what they have accomplished,” PRCC Vice President for Forrest County Center, Allied Health and Nursing Dr. Jana Causey said. “These students have worked hard through a very difficult and unprecedented time and they rose to the challenge!

“Pearl River Community College is proud to put these students into the workforce to provide quality care and close the gap in the nursing shortage. “

One graduate from each campus was recognized with the Outstanding Student Award. For this graduating class, PRCC recognized Kayse Tower from Hancock Campus, Adina Whalum from Forrest County Campus, and Jenna Mark from Poplarville Campus.

Reginald Robinson was given the Practical Nursing Award of Excellence. This is given to a graduate who has excelled in every area of the program, including academic, lab, and clinical. They also demonstrate the Wildcat Way – Pride, Respect, Class and Character.

Robinson has a family, works full-time, and is a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He drove a long distance each day to attend class; and was always positive, thoughtful, and inspiring.

Prior to the evening, each student wrote out a dedication card expressing gratitude for those that helped them on the journey to becoming an LPN. These were then read aloud while they approached their instructors and received their pin.

Practical Nursing students are listed by campus.

Forrest County Campus: Craft Armstrong, Marly Fairley, Jasmine Hardy, Patrice Hart-Ladner, Presleigh Kleinke, Adrian McDonald, Schunta McKenzie, Teresa Mergens, Ashley Muchenberger, and Adina Whalum

Hancock Campus: Holeigh Hawkins, Sherry Hill, Juneisses Jackson, Sloan Johnson, Antarian Lenoir, Alex Lewis, Annie Lewis, Eryn Parkison, Jamie Render, Victoria Riley, Jatayva Shepherd, Kimberly Skinner, Brittney Spoo, and Kayse Tower

Poplarville Campus: Katlynd Bull, Janna Dutsch, Katie Givens, Bethany Hallman, Ranada James, Demper Lee, Jenna Mark, Heather Purvis, and Reginald Robinson.