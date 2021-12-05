PRCC Film and Video students recognized by USDA

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Film and Video Technology program hosted a recognition and reveal event for work done for the United States Department of Agriculture Tuesday afternoon. USDA National Resources Conservation Service officials for Mississippi, Keeping the Rez Beautiful Foundation officials, plus PRCC students, staff and family members were all in attendance at the celebration.

Students in the program have worked diligently to create promotional videos on the agriculture careers YouTube channel being established for the USDA. To date, they have filmed all the background footage from locations around the state. Students still must film the scripted scenes as well as final edits and production.

“The students are getting to put into practice what they have learned in the classroom,” said Ronn Hague, Film and Video Technology program instructor. “After the scripted scenes are filmed, we head to production. The goal is to have the final videos up on the YouTube channel in January.”

All students who participated were enrolled as USDA volunteers. This provided them with a certificate of distinction, allowed for transportation in USDA vehicles, and other benefits. Their certificates were presented at the recognition event along with USDA branded chairs and tumblers.

During the ceremony, the following PRCC students were honored: Byron “Wednesday” Dillard, Ashton Kahn, River Roderick, Tori Hall, Aliyssa Cade, Mason Runnels, Gavin McGowan, Marikia Hibbler, Austin Husband, Kobie Robinson, Kendel Hargrove, Noah Gilkerson, Brandon Gingell and Kelly Jack.

Dennis Jones, area conservationist for the southern 24 counties in Mississippi, briefly spoke of the importance these promotional videos will have for the USDA.

“These videos will show different agricultural practices and activities,” he said. “The hope is that this video will be used to recruit future people into the field of agriculture, particularly with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.”

The project is being entered into a statewide projects contest for the USDA. If the project wins at the state level, it may be entered into the national contest.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity this has provided our students,” said Dr. Amy Townsend, Dean of Career & Technical Education for Poplarville and Hancock Campuses. “They are able to gain real-life experience and make connections that may lead to future employment.



“We are appreciative of all the effort that both Ronn Hague and former Director of Career Technical Education Gwen Smith have poured into the project as well as the USDA and Keeping the Rez Beautiful foundation for making it possible.”

ABOUT FILM AND VIDEO TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

The Film and Video Technology program is in its fourth year at PRCC. Students are prepared for a career in fields relating to film and video including all aspects of film, broadcasting, and live production. A combination of class work and hands-on instruction gives students the opportunity to acquire the background and skills necessary to enter the audio-video workforce.

Students can earn a career certificate, a technical certificate, and/or an Associate of Applied Science Degree. For more information, contact Hague at rhague@prcc.edu or 601-403-1316.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).