PRCC: CNA graduation

HATTIESBURG – The following students graduated Friday (Dec. 10) from the Certified Nurse Aide course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. They are from left:

First row – Latasha Musgrove of Collins and Lariah Jenkins of Hinds County; second row – Dyamond Lancaster of Waynesboro and Aries Agee of Morton; third row -Tearia Womack of Bassfield and Elizabeth Norwood of Mendenhall; fourth row – JerriAnne Daughtrey of Purvis, Sandrea Griffith of Prentiss, and Valerie Smith of Perry County; top row – Latilla Hayes of Mendenhall and Shakayla Taylor of Collins. Program instructor is Adison King. Enrollment is currently underway for Spring 2022 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.