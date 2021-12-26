Pike County Man Sentenced to 39 Months in Prison for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jackson, Mississippi – A Pike County man was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, David Lane Roberts, 32, was found in possession of a firearm by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies when they sought to apprehend him on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violations.

Roberts pled guilty on September 7, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay B. Baldwin prosecuted the case.