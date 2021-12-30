Picayune PD working homicide case

Investigators with the Picayune Police Department are working a homicide case that occurred in the Sun Roamers RV Park.

On Dec. 23, officers were sent to 41 Mississippi Pines Boulevard Lot 115 in response to a report of a female being unresponsive, according to a departmental release. They arrived to find 23-year-old Anna Marie McNeese was not responsive and called for investigators.

EMS personnel arrived and confirmed she was deceased and investigators gathered enough evidence to show that her death was an act of homicide, the release states.

McNeese was then taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab where an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson at 601-347-6544 or information can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.