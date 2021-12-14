Phillip Scott Haas

December 11, 2021

Phillip Scott Haas of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 66.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday December 15, 2021, at New Palestine Cemetery.

