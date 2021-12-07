Philip Joseph Riley Sr., age 81, of Carriere, MS, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Peter Riley and Josephine DiGiovanni Riley.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 52 devoted years, Linda Baiter Riley; daughter, Dawn Marie Riley Toney; son-in-law, Tyrone Toney, Jr.; son, Philip Joseph Riley Jr.; grandson, Malik E. Womack.

A native of New Orleans, La. he moved to Carriere Ms. following Hurricane Katrina. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He loved his family and his Lord. He held them both in the highest of places within his heart and soul. He was the best husband, and father and will be deeply missed.

A special thanks to Forrest General Hospice; Nurse Angela, Aide Kellie, and on call nurse Natalee. Their kindness was superb and greatly appreciated.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune, Ms. officiated by Father Bernard Papania.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com