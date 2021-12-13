Pedestrian Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 12, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near U.S. Hwy 190 (Gause Boulevard) in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Warren Bouie of Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bouie attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2018 Toyota Prius and a 2015 Dodge Challenger were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. As Bouie attempted to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Toyota and then the Dodge.

Bouie sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and sustained no injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Bouie and both drivers for analysis.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.