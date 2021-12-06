Pearl River women’s soccer earns two All-Region 23 Selections

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After incredible seasons by Pearl River women’s soccer’s Sydney Salter (Vancleave) and Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg), the pair have been named to the All-Region 23 team.

ANÍTA GUÐMUNDSDÓTTIR

The South Alabama transfer, Guðmundsdóttir was as advertised for Pearl River in the 2021 season.

The goalkeeper finished the year with 74 saves and 17 goals allowed, holding a goals against average of 1.32.

Her .813 save percentage ranked fifth in the MACCC.

SYDNEY SALTER

Despite spending half of her time on the volleyball court, Salter still played an impact role for the Wildcats.

The winger often found lanes to drive into while putting her teammates in positions to score as well.

Her six goals and four assists were each first on the team.

