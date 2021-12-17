Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for Ruston Farms, Carriere area

Published 10:06 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Special to the Item

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Ruston Farms, Carriere, and surrounding area who were without water on December 15,2021, due to a broken water line.

 

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When we receive the results back, we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8am-5pm, at 601-798-3103.

 

Pearl River Central Water Association

