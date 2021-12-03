Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for Dec. 2, 2021

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Highway 603, John Cuevas Rd., Wendell Ladner Rd., Caesar Necaise Rd., Anner Necaise Rd., Perkinston, and surrounding area who were without water on December 02,2021, due to a broken main.

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. when we receive the results we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8am-5p.m., at 601-798-3103.