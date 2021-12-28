Paul Richard Jarrell

Paul R. Jarrell, son of Mr. Paul J. and Delma Jarrell passed away at his home in Poplarville, Mississippi on December 12, 2021. Paul is survived by his sister Jean Fedoroff, his nephew Michael Fedoroff, and niece Lisa Albert. Paul was born in Laurel, Mississippi and grew up in Louisiana and Mississippi. He joined the Army at a young age and was deployed to Korea as a mechanic. After leaving the service, Paul spent many years working in Alaska in the oil industry. Upon returning to Mississippi, Paul worked in hospitality management offshore. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He was a master carpenter, mechanic, and electrician. He may be best known for fashioning a rusted 1979 Ford F100 into an award-winning show truck with some Bondo, JB Weld, and lots of hard work. He loved his dogs (Luke, Bootsie, and Phoebe), Johnny Cash, and his Mother more than anything in the world. Paul will be missed by his family and friends. Due to covid, the family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you take a child fishing or hunting—preferably during a school day.