Patricia Sullivan

Patricia Carole Sullivan was born January 2, 1953 to her beloved late parents, Lily Velma and Elijah Chancey. She departed this earth to be with Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 23, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Wayne Sullivan who cherished her for over 52 years; she was a loving, caring, and devoted mother to Stacie Sullivan Champlin (Bruce) and Nichole Sullivan.

She was blessed with grandchildren, Skylar and Hunter Champlin; great grand children, Kailob Blackwell, Kayden Sullivan , Kamryn Sullivan , Gabriel Reppel, Kupper Sullivan, Khalya Sullivan (her diamond baby) and Trip Allen Champlin. She felt blessed and honored to have the opportunity to not only be a granny, but a mother, an amazing caretaker and best friend to Destany Sullivan (James Farrar) and Dakota Sullivan (Katelin Hull). She was also a mother figure and very best friend of her beloved niece, Lacie Ginorio Landry, who took pride and joy in helping her through all of her days, good or bad.

She had numerous other family members which she adored, including Kim Varnado (her son-in-law); her sister, Adreane Cuenca (Benny) and their family; her brother, James (JD) Chancey and his family including her beloved niece, Terri (her Baby Doll).

She had many bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren, Braxtyn and Kaylee Varnado, Grace Eichenberger, Gannon, Gunner, Kellie Rome, Ella Reppel, Jayden Reppel, Kevin Reppel, Brianna Kersey, Cody Cooper, Chris Blackwell, Heather Blackwell, Haley and Jeremy Blackwell, Malakia and Baleigh Morales, Linkin Farrar, Sutton Farrar, and Asher Farrar.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Velma Shipes Chancey and Elijah O. Chancey; siblings, Martha-Ann and William Chancey.

Tricia was a devoted daughter of the Lord. She didn’t have to go to church, because the church surrounded her. She knew where she was going when she left this Earth, and she made it clear that her family’s one chore was to make sure they met her there.

She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and all whom she loved .

Her body may be gone, but her heart, her soul, and her spirit is forever lingering in the souls of those she loved so dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Patricia Sullivan, Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 91 Island Road, Picayune, MS from 9am-12pm. All family and friends are welcome.