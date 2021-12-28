Patricia Ann Jones of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the age of 88 surrounded by family.

Patricia was a longtime resident of Carriere, Mississippi after moving from Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and loved sharing the word of God wherever she went.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Jesse Jones of McNeill; sons, Raymond “Ray” Allen Jones (Mary) of Covington, Louisiana, and Charles David Jones (Debi) of Holliday, Florida; brother, Robert Joseph Ducote of Metairie, Louisiana; four grandchildren: Tara, Alysha, Jeremy, and Ryan; and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ducote and Hazel Montecino; son, Glynn Ducote; and sister, Judy Aguirre.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Central Baptist Church with service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at McNeill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.