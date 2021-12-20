Pass Christian Man Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass Christian man was sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison and pay a $10,000 fine for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, Mason Charles Brown, 33, knowingly possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. Brown had previous convictions for burglary of a dwelling in Harrison County, felony false pretense in Hancock County, and felony bad check in Harrison County.

Brown pled guilty on April 29, 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.