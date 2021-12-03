Parking, Tailgating Details Released Ahead of MHSAA Championship Games at USM

The University of Southern Mississippi is proud to host the 2021 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Football Championship at its Hattiesburg campus on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4. There is important information that both visitors and USM-affiliated persons should know prior to the weekend’s events.

Picayune’s Maroon Tide will play on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING:

A parking map for this event can be found at this link.

Eagle Walk from College Drive to Ray Guy Way will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Friday, December 3, at 6 a.m. and ending Saturday December 4, at 12am.

Parking is open to visitors, other than handicapped spots and reserved spots. Keep in mind that classes are still in session and faculty and staff are at work on Friday, so parking will be more limited that day. No golf carts or ATVs allowed.

In addition, the following parking areas (MHSAA Football Parking Map) will be reserved for authorized personnel and buses on both days:

Championship Lane

Trent Lott National Center Parking Lot

Faculty/staff and resident zones on the north end of Eagle Walk, adjacent to the Duff Athletic Center and Scianna Hall

STADIUM RULES:

In accordance with Southern Miss Athletics policy, the following rules will be in place inside M.M. Roberts Stadium:

All bags must be clear

No umbrellas allowed

No artificial noisemakers (i.e. airhorns)

No tobacco allowed

TAILGATING:

You may tailgate in your parking spot, or tent tailgating is available at Spirit Park, which is located on the north side of the stadium. It is asked that visitors please be respectful of campus and clean the space around their tailgate when they are done.

Do not put stakes in the ground when tent tailgating

Gas grills only

No golf carts or ATVs allowed

Please clean up around your tailgating area when complete

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

The Hub City Transit service is available for USM faculty, staff and students to ride free with a photo ID. The Eagle Walk segment of the transit route is being re-routed to the west side of campus during this time. Please reference the MHSAA Transit Route map for details.

For more information concerning this press release, contact University Police at 601-266-4986 or Parking and Transit Services at 601-266-4943. Any questions pertaining to the games should be directed to the MHSAA.