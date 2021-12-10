Ole Miss’ Williams Named Walter Camp All-American

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – For the first time since 2015, an Ole Miss defensive player has earned Walter Camp All-America honors, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday.

Senior defensive end Sam Williams was named second team Walter Camp All-America after a stellar 2021 campaign.

This is the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team, and presented by 777 Partners. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team.

Williams has a school record 12.5 sacks on the season, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 56 total tackles are the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams leads the Rebels in both tackles for loss (15.0) and forced fumbles (4).

The Montgomery, Alabama, native is third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.

Williams has anchored an Ole Miss defense that has held their opponent without a first-half touchdown in three straight games. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the end zone during the first 30 minutes of play.

The Walter Camp All-Americans will be recognized at the Foundation’s annual awards weekend, which will be held Feb. 25-26 in New Haven, Connecticut.

2021 WALTER CAMP ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

WR: David Bell, Purdue; Jordan Addison, Pitt

TE: Trey McBride, Colorado State

OL: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State; Zion Johnson, Boston College; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Evan Neal, Alabama

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

PK: Jake Moody, Michigan

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Jordan David, Georgia; Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan; Jermaine Johnson, Florida State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, Utah

DB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati; Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame; Verone McKinley, Oregon Jalen Pitre, Baylor

P: Matt Araiza, San Diego State

KR: Brian Battie, South Florida

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

WR: Drake London, USC; Chris Olave, Ohio State; Jameson Williams, Alabama;

TE: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Max Mitchell, Louisiana; Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

C: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

RB: Tyler Badie, Missouri; Sean Tucker, Syracuse

PK: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State