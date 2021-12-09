Ole Miss Track & Field Signs 13 Student-Athletes for 2022-23

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s track & field and cross country has added 13 student-athletes to its program for the 2022-23 season, head coach Connie Price-Smith announced Tuesday. Included in that total are a handful who will join the Rebels this January.

“I am excited about the tremendous group of athletes that we have coming in for the 2022-23 season,” Price-Smith said. “It is one of our best all-around signing classes to date, and we can’t wait to welcome them to campus.”

Information on each Rebel signee can be found below. Ole Miss opens the 2022 indoor season on January 14, when it will travel to Birmingham for UAB’s Blazer Invite.

Jerricka Ambus • Brandon, Miss. • Brandon HS • Hinds CC • Hurdles

Personal Bests

60-Meter Hurdles: 8.83

100-Meter Hurdles: 13.64

Notes

• 2x NJCAA All-American

• 2021 NJCAA bronze medalist in the 100-meter hurdles (13.64)

• Ran on Hinds’ NJCAA sixth-place 4×100-meter relay team (46.47)

• No. 2 100-meter hurdler in Mississippi coming out of Brandon High School at 14.80 (73rd nationally)

• 3x state champion, 7x medalist

• 3x South State meet champion, 7x medalist

• 6x regional champion, 8x medalist

• 6x divisional champion, 9x medalist

• Finished junior season 8-1 in 100-meter hurdles, sweeping 2019 division, region, South State and state titles

• Also won 2019 state bronze in 300-meter hurdles after sweeping division, region and South State titles

• 2019 state high jump champion

Sophie Baumann • Burgdorf, Switzerland • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 2:11.34

1500-Meter: 4:23.92

Notes

• Fourth in 1500-meter at 2021 Swiss Championships

• 2018 Swiss U-18 1500-meter champion at Lausanne Diamond League meet (4:47.83)

Shane Bracken • Foxford, Ireland • Saint Leo • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 1:50.15

1500-Meter: 3:41.53

Mile: 4:08.63

XC 6K: 18:18.7

XC 8K: 23:51

XC 10K: 30:49.8

Notes

• Will join team and be eligible for competition in January

• Two-time NCAA Division II All-American in the 1500-meter, finishing eighth in 2019 and 2021

• 2021 NCAA Division II All-American in cross country (16th)

• 2021 NCAA Division II South Region Cross Country Champion

• Two-time Sunshine State Conference Cross Country runner-up

• Former teammate of current Rebel All-American, Sintayehu Vissa

Tiarnan Crorken • Burnley, England • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 1:46.75

1500-Meter: 3:39.41

Mile: 3:58.89

Notes

• Will join team and be eligible for competition in January

• 2021 English U23 1500-meter champion

• Ran at 2021 U23 European Championships in Tallinn

• Made 2019 English senior championships final in the 1500-meter (8th)

Cade Flatt • Benton, Ky. • Marshall County HS • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 1:50.25

Notes

• Ranked No. 2 in the United States, No. 1 in Kentucky in the boys 800-meter (1:50.25)

• 1:50.25 ranked 13th nationally in 2021

• Also owned Kentucky’s third-best 400-meter time (48.59) and sixth-best 1600-meter time (4:19.70) in 2021

• Fourth in 800-meter at 2021 Brooks Invitational

• 2021 Kentucky state champion

• 2021 indoor 800-meter national champion at TFCUSA Indoor National Championships

• 2021 Kentucky Class AAA indoor runner-up in the 1500-meter (4:01.81)

• Ran at 2019 New Balance Nationals in the 800-meter (19th) and mile (10th) as a freshman

• 2019 Kentucky Class AAA outdoor runner-up in the 800-meter as a freshman (1:53.62)

Logan Kelley • Chandler, Arizona • Valley Christian HS • Pole Vault

Personal Bests

Pole Vault: 5.20m/17-00.75

Notes

• Finished 2021 high school season ranked No. 4 in Arizona at 5.09m/16-08.75 (No. 2 returning in 2022)

• Cleared 5.20m/17-00.75 at USATF Arizona Youth National Tuneup in June

• 2x Arizona state pole vault champion

• 2021 state runner-up in the long jump

Jenna Kirby • Flower Mound, Texas • Hebron HS • Distance

Personal Bests

1600-Meter: 5:00.22

3200-Meter: 11:08.40

XC 2-Mile: 11:52.90

XC 5K: 18:22.77

Notes

• Seventh in 1600-meter at 2021 Texas UIL 6A District 6 Championships

Landen McNair • Arlington, Tenn. • Bartlett HS • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 1:53.05

Mile: 4:07.42

3200-Meter: 9:03.21

XC 5K: 14:59

Notes

• 2021 Tennessee state champion

• Ranks No. 7 in the United States in the mile (4:07.42)

• Finished 2021 indoor season No. 1 in Tennessee, No. 35 nationally in the two-mile (9:22.92)

• Finished 2021 outdoor season No. 2 Tennessee, No. 17 nationally in mile (4:07.42)

• Also finished 2021 outdoor No. 3 in both 800-meter (1:53.05) and 1600-meter (4:11.63)

• Finished 2021 cross country season No. 2 in Tennessee in the 5K (14:59.90)

• 2021 Tennessee state cross country runner-up and Region 8 AAA champion

• 2021 Tennessee outdoor state champion in 800-meter (1:53.05), runner-up in 1600-meter (4:11.63)

• 2021 Tennessee indoor state champion in the two-mile (9:22.92)

Samantha Ouellette • Murfreesboro, Tenn. • Central Magnet School • Distance

Personal Bests

1600-Meter: 5:02.25

3200-Meter: 10:56.84

XC 5K: 17:56.84

Notes

• 2021 Tennessee state cross country champion (also swept conference and region titles)

• Finished 2021 indoor ranked No. 2 in Tennessee in the 3200-meter (11:21.13), No. 6 in the mile (5:16.15)

• Finished 2021 outdoor season ranked No. 5 in Tennessee in the mile (5:05.96)

• 2021 Tennessee Sectional 2 champion in the 800-meter (2:19.73), runner-up in the 1600-meter (5:07.73)

Jake Railey • Phoenix, Ariz. • Shadow Ridge HS • Javelin

Personal Bests

Javelin: 59.41m/194-11

Discus: 47.11m/154-07

Shot Put: 16.17m/53-01.00

Notes

• 2021 Arizona state champion in the javelin, bronze medalist in the discus and shot put

• Undefeated in the javelin in 2021

• Finished 2021 outdoor ranked No. 1 in Arizona, No. 24 in the United States in the javelin

• Also finished 2021 ranked No. 5 in Arizona in both the shot put (53-1) and discus (154-7)

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan • Woonsocket, R.I. • Woonsocket HS • Throws

Personal Bests

Discus (1.6k): 53.92m/176-11

Hammer (12lb): 72.16m/236-09

Shot Put (12lb): 20.66m/67-09.75

Weight Throw (25lb): 23.30m/76-05.50

Notes

• No. 2 U.S. in hammer, No. 2 in weight throw, No. 3 in shot put

• 2x 2021 USATF Junior Olympic Champion (hammer, shot put)

• 6x All-American in 2021

• 3x Outdoor Nationals qualifier (hammer, 2nd; shot put, 3rd; discus, 23rd)

• 2x Indoor Nationals qualifier (weight throw, 2nd; shot put, 3rd)

• 7 state records

• Won four Rhode Island state titles in 2021 across indoor and outdoor

• Threw 200 feet or further in the hammer in 10 of 11 meets in 2021 (220 or further four times)

• Finished fourth in the weight throw at the 2020 Millrose Games

• Tripled at the 2019 USATF Junior Olympics, winning the hammer, shot put and discus

Sarah Schiffmann • Booral, Australia • Gloucester HS • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 2:08.34

1500-Meter: 4:22.90

Mile: 4:45.88

3K: 9:31.08

5K: 16:30.47

Notes

• 42nd at 2019 World Junior Cross Country Championships

• 2nd at 2021 Australian U20 Championships in the 3K (9:50.93), fourth in the 1500-meter (4:30.17)

Carson Turner • Signal Mountain, Tenn. • Chattanooga Christian HS • Distance

Personal Bests

800-Meter: 1:51.49

Notes

• Ranks No. 6 in the United States in the 800-meter (1:51.49) entering 2022

• 2021 Tennessee state champion in the 800-meter

• Undefeated outdoors in the 800-meter in 2021

• Tennessee indoor bronze medalist in the 800-meter in 2021

