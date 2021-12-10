Ole Miss Track & Field Finalizes 2022 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s track & field has finalized its schedule for the upcoming 2022 indoor and outdoor seasons, head coach Connie Price-Smith announced on Friday. Included are two outdoor home meets at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex, which will serve as a primer for the SEC Outdoor Championships, which take place in Oxford on May 12-14.

The Rebels will open the indoor season after winter break at UAB’s Blazer Invite on Jan. 14 at the Birmingham CrossPlex, a preview of the NCAA Indoor Championships that will return to Birmingham this season. Ole Miss then heads to the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21-22 and the Indiana Relays on Jan. 28-29, before splitting on Feb. 11-12 for the high-powered Tyson Invitational at Arkansas and the Music City Challenge back at Vanderbilt.

The 2022 SEC Indoor Championships return to Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium on Feb. 25-26. From there, qualified Rebels will head back to Birmingham one last time for the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, held March 11-12.

The Rebels will open the outdoor season at Auburn just one week later for the Tiger Track Classic on March 18-19. Ole Miss then returns home to host two consecutive home meets, first with the Ole Miss Classic on March 25-26 before honoring its senior class at the Joe Walker Invitational on April 8-9.

Up next is a road stretch at four high-profile meets, starting with Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial on April 15-16. The Rebels then make the short trip over to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s Crimson Tide Invite on April 22-23 before another split-squad weekend at the historic Penn Relays on April 28-30 and the LSU Invitational on April 30.

Ole Miss will then have the honor of hosting the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships on May 12-14, the first time the conference meet has come to Oxford since 2004. Ole Miss was originally supposed to host in 2021, but was pushed back one year due to the cancellation of the 2020 outdoor season.

The postseason will then begin for the Rebels, with qualified individuals heading back up to Indiana for the NCAA East Regional on May 25-28, and from there heading back out to newly renovated Hayward Field for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

TV and online streaming info for meets will be available at a later date.

2022 Indoor Schedule

Jan. 14 – Blazer Invite – Birmingham, Ala.

Jan. 21-22 – Vanderbilt Invitational – Nashville, Tenn.

Jan. 28-29 – Indiana Relays – Bloomington, Ind.

Feb. 11-12 – Tyson Invitational – Fayetteville, Ark.

Feb. 11-12 – Music City Challenge – Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 25-26 – SEC Indoor Championships – College Station, Texas

March 11-12 – NCAA Indoor Championships – Birmingham, Ala.

2022 Outdoor Schedule

March 18-19 – Tiger Track Classic – Auburn, Ala.

March 25-26 – Ole Miss Classic – Oxford, Miss.

April 8-9 – Joe Walker Invitational – Oxford, Miss.

April 15-16 – Tom Jones Classic – Gainesville, Fla.

April 22-23 – Crimson Tide Invite – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 28-30 – Penn Relays – Philadelphia, Pa.

April 30 – LSU Invitational – Baton Rouge, La.

May 12-14 – SEC Outdoor Championships – Oxford, Miss.

May 25-28 – NCAA East Regional – Bloomington, Ind.

June 8-11 – NCAA Outdoor Championships – Eugene, Ore.

