Ole Miss Softball Announces 2022 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – With the season opener less than two months away, Ole Miss softball finalized its 2022 schedule Wednesday. It features a packed non-conference slate and a standard 24-game conference schedule featuring eight weekend series.

The Rebels open the season on the west coast with a trip to California for the Titan Classic February 10-12. While in Fullerton, California, Ole Miss will meet Oregon for a neutral site contest on February 10. The following weekend, the Rebels will head to Troy, Alabama, competing in the Trojan Classic for the second straight season.

Ole Miss opens play at home with a midweek matchup against in-state foe Southern Miss on February 22 before returning to the road for the UCF Knights Classic at the end of the month in Orlando, Florida.

March will begin with a nine-game homestand as the Rebels welcome Southeast Missouri for a midweek, followed by the Ole Miss Classic March 4-6, featuring Saint Louis, Western Kentucky and Samford. Ole Miss then welcomes Stephen F. Austin to Oxford for a three-game series March 10-12.

After spending the first weekend of the league schedule on a bye, Ole Miss kicks off conference play March 18-20 in a rivalry matchup with Mississippi State in Starkville. The next weekend, the Rebels will make their home debut in SEC play, hosting Missouri March 25-27 to begin an eight-match homestand. The Rebels will also take on UT Martin and Tennessee State in midweeks March 29 and April 5, respectively.

Ole Miss then travels to Lexington, Kentucky, April 8-10 and returns home to host Florida April 14-16 and Louisiana Tech April 19 at the Ole Miss Softball Complex. The Rebels will hit the road for seven of their final 10 regular season games, first traveling to South Carolina April 22-25 and Memphis April 26. They return home for Senior Day weekend at the Ole Miss Softball Complex the following week, hosting Tennessee April 30-May 2 and wrap up SEC action at Georgia May 6-8.

After league action wraps up, Gainesville, Florida, will host the 2022 SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

