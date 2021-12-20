Ole Miss Soccer Inks LSU Graduate Transfer Molly Thompson

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head soccer coach Matt Mott announced the addition of LSU graduate transfer Molly Thompson on Monday, bringing in a veteran forward with four years of SEC experience under her belt.

Making numerous starts throughout her four years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thompson has bagged 14 goals and three assists in her career, including nine goals in the last two seasons.

“Molly is a fast, athletic forward,” Mott said. “She is really dangerous in front of goal and will add a finishing presence to our group of forwards. Me and my staff are so excited she is a Rebel.”

As a freshman, Thompson made an immediate impact on the Tiger lineup. She appeared in all 24 matches for LSU in 2018, making nine starts. Of the three goals the Houma, Louisiana, native tallied, two came against SEC competition. After scoring the game winner against Missouri, Thompson netted a goal against Magnolia Cup rival Mississippi State in the season finale to cap her rookie campaign.

Thompson became a fixture in the LSU starting XI in 2019, appearing in all 18 contests with 14 starts. She once again came on strong at the end of the season in league play, carrying LSU to a victory over Kentucky in the finale. The Vandebilt Catholic High School product netted a brace and added an assist against the Wildcats, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Starting nine times as a junior, Thompson ranked second on the LSU team with five goals in 2020. Two of those goals came against SEC foes in Alabama and Florida. She also stepped up in the Baton Rouge Derby against Southern, posting the second multi-goal game of her career with a brace.

As LSU shocked the college soccer world in 2021, Thompson was right in the thick of things. Appearing in all 20 matches for the Tigers, the forward got off to a hot start, helping LSU ascend to as high as No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll with a 10-0 start before falling to Ole Miss in Oxford. Thompson’s first goal of the season came in a big moment, bagging the winner in the victory over No. 19 USC. She went on to tally a hat trick at Louisiana and set up a goal in LSU’s upset of previously undefeated No. 4 Arkansas.

With four years of experience under her belt, Thompson will have one final year of eligibility as a fifth-year senior for Ole Miss.