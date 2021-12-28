Ole Miss’ Angel Baker Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball senior Angel Baker has been named Co-SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday morning. Baker shared the weekly honor with South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson

Baker scored a season-high 24 points coming off the bench against Texas Tech, which tied the most points scored by a Rebel in a game this season. She was the second leading scorer for Ole Miss in a 61-53 victory against No. 18 South Florida. It was the Rebels’ first win against a ranked non-conference opponent since 2007. On the week, she went 16-of-26 (.615) and averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

