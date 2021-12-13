Nursing Program celebrates Fall 2021 graduates and honors achievements

Last night, 37 students graduated with their Associate Degree of Nursing and were recognized for their achievements. Hundreds of well-wishers including family and friends of the graduates gathered in the Brownstone Center of the Arts for the ADN Pinning Ceremony.

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood delivered a congratulatory message to the students. Not only did he recognize the difficulty of completing the program, but also the challenges they will face in their new careers.

“These are our future heroes,” said Breerwood. “Nurses make sacrifices when going into another person’s life, often in a time of darkness, while being a beacon of hope and light for them.”

Prior to the pinning ceremony, four students were honored with different awards. Maylen Cooke (LPN to ADN program) and Riley Guinot (traditional ADN program) were recognized for Academic Excellence. April Arnona (traditional ADN program) and Kenyatta Smith (LPN to ADN program) were recognized for Dedication to Patient Care. Finally, Arnona was acknowledged as the recipient of the Fall 2021 Mississippi School of Nursing Scholarship.

The presentation of pins to the graduates included the reading of dedication cards as they accepted their diploma, lamp, and pin. Some of the graduates received their pin from a family member of close friend who is also a graduate of the ADN program.

Eleven of the graduates were given cords in recognition of their membership in the Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) with over 100 community service credits. MOSA is the only state chapter for students in the nation with the PRCC chapter participating in numerous educational, recruitment and community activities. Michael Mutters served as president and Deidria Smith served as secretary.

After lighting their lamps, all registered nurses in the audience were invited to join the graduates in reciting the Nightingale Pledge. This was followed by a thank you from Jordan Womble on behalf of the cohort. She thanked her fellow classmates, family members and faculty for their support throughout their time in nursing school.

“The friendships made in nursing school are one of a kind,” said Womble. “And, I believe that we have cried together, prayed together, studied together, spoke motivation into each other, and stood side-by-side to accomplish this task. Guys, we made it.”

The evening ended with closing thoughts from Dr. Arlene Jones, Director of Nursing Education.

“Being a good nurse is not just about implementing the knowledge you received here in nursing school,” said Jones. “It is about showing care, compassion, and human decency to patients and their families. “No matter where your future endeavors as a nurse take you, may you always look back with pride and remember that you are a PRCC ADN graduate. And never forget that you are a Wildcat.”

ALPHA DELTA NU HONOR SOCIETY OF NURSING

Earlier in the afternoon, four nursing graduates were inducted into the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing. The ceremony was held in Malone Chapel.

Fall 2021 inductees are Chloe Boutwell, Maylen Cooke – Vice President, Presley Hathorn – Secretary, and Michael Mutters – President.

Guests attending the induction were given a brief history of the organization and chapter before the Capstone Project presentation. This group elected to focus on the importance of handwashing for health including the creation of a brochure and video demonstration.

Each inductee was presented with a pin and cords by Breerwood and nursing faculty members Mrs. Rebecca Pullens, Mrs. Brittny Radoska, and Mrs. Jaclyn Smith.

FALL 2021 ASSOCIATE DEGREE OF NURSING GRADUATES

Alaina Applegate, April Arnona, Jeremiah Borley, Chloe Boutwell+**, Nicole Burton, Brooke Carney, April Collum, Maylen Cooke+**, Deanielle Dean**, Jenna Dixon, Ashton Green, Riley Guinot**, Celsey Harpster, Kenseula Harris. Presley Hathorn+**, Bria Keith, Hanna Kellar, Shelby King, Brooke Ladner, Dawn Levy**, Makayla McCullum**, Harlie Miley, Madeline Milner, Dylan Mitchell, Marie Moore, Michael Mutters+**, Angela Odom, Erin Ramsay, Bobie Roberts, Kia Robinson**, Deidria Smith**, Kenyatta Smith, Ishica Washington, Tiffany Williamson**, Morgan Windham, Jordan Womble, and Lauryn Woodard.

** Mississippi Organization for Students of ADN (MOSA) Cord & Medallion: 2- year member with 100+ community service credits

+ Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).