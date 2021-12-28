Norma Jean Whitehead, age 83, of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home.

Jean was a longtime resident of Pearl River County, a member of Faith Chapel Church of God and enjoyed doing Christmas plays with the children in her earlier years. She was a proud beautician, loved acrylic paintings and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by two daughters: Pam (Bill) Dossett of Carriere, MS and Debbie (Gary) Murchison of Poplarville, MS; one brother, John A. Kahl of Jackson, MS; one sister, Mary Ann Sims of Derby, Kansas, Five Grandchildren: Tommy Dossett, Jesse Dossett (Carol Leigh), Holly Krantz (Lawrence), Heidi Woodcock, and Lane Dossett (Kandy): 8 great-grandchildren: Missy, Austin, Spencer, Savannah, Joshua, Will, Parker, and Abby; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Quintin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Whitehead; her parents, John and Flossie Kahl; and one brother, Joe Billy Kahl.

Visitation was held 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home with service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel with Bro Tony Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery.

