Muriel Jackson

Funeral Services for Muriel Goodloe Jackson, age 87, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Allen Brunson will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, she was a Homemaker and a member of Resurrection Life Worship Center. Muriel was a devoted Christian who was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived a good long life but we will miss her dearly but we have the assurance we will see her again.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Jackson Sr.; parents, Joseph Goodloe and Gladys Athey Goodloe.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michele (Ed) Porter; sons, Robert (Patricia) Vicknair, Ryan Vicknair, Burton Gilbert, and Alan Jackson; grandchildren, Ed Porter, Ryan (Emily) Porter, Lauren Porter, Jennifer Vicknair, and Jillian Vicknair; great grandchildren, Karlee Vogel, Ava Porter, Weston Porter, and Reece Porter; sister, Gloria Treadaway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Muriel.