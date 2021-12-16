More Bulldogs headed to the Next Level
Published 10:25 am Thursday, December 16, 2021
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast has started sending another fantastic group of players to the Next Level, with a passel of Bulldogs inking on National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.
The signing period extends into January, and more Gulf Coast players are expected to sign before it concludes.
MGCCC Signees
Player Height Weight Pos. School
Jashon Baker 6’0 190 DB Austin Peay
Jimmy Bennett Jr. 6’2 320 OL Mississippi Valley State
Jacob Cox 6’3 315 OL Central Arkansas
Jae’Vien Gill 6’5 265 DL UAB
Kunta Hester 6’0 180 DB Southeastern Louisiana
Percy Lewis 6’9 350 OL Mississippi State
Jace McCoy 6’3 260 DL Central Arkansas
DeCarlos Nicholson 6’3 200 DB Mississippi State
Mike Smith 6’2 225 LB Liberty
C.J. Williams 6’0 225 LB Texas State
Deven Wright 6’5 220 DL Boise State
