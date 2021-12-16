More Bulldogs headed to the Next Level

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast has started sending another fantastic group of players to the Next Level, with a passel of Bulldogs inking on National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.

The signing period extends into January, and more Gulf Coast players are expected to sign before it concludes.

MGCCC Signees

Player Height Weight Pos. School

Jashon Baker 6’0 190 DB Austin Peay

Jimmy Bennett Jr. 6’2 320 OL Mississippi Valley State

Jacob Cox 6’3 315 OL Central Arkansas

Jae’Vien Gill 6’5 265 DL UAB

Kunta Hester 6’0 180 DB Southeastern Louisiana

Percy Lewis 6’9 350 OL Mississippi State

Jace McCoy 6’3 260 DL Central Arkansas

DeCarlos Nicholson 6’3 200 DB Mississippi State

Mike Smith 6’2 225 LB Liberty

C.J. Williams 6’0 225 LB Texas State

Deven Wright 6’5 220 DL Boise State

