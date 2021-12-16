More Bulldogs headed to the Next Level

Published 10:25 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast has started sending another fantastic group of players to the Next Level, with a passel of Bulldogs inking on National Signing Day for football midyear junior college transfers.

 

The signing period extends into January, and more Gulf Coast players are expected to sign before it concludes.

 

MGCCC Signees

Player                    Height   Weight    Pos.     School

Jashon Baker              6’0         190        DB      Austin Peay

Jimmy Bennett Jr.       6’2         320        OL      Mississippi Valley State

Jacob Cox                  6’3         315        OL      Central Arkansas

Jae’Vien Gill              6’5         265        DL      UAB

Kunta Hester              6’0         180        DB      Southeastern Louisiana

Percy Lewis               6’9         350        OL      Mississippi State

Jace McCoy               6’3         260        DL      Central Arkansas

DeCarlos Nicholson   6’3         200        DB      Mississippi State

Mike Smith                6’2         225        LB      Liberty

C.J. Williams             6’0         225        LB      Texas State

Deven Wright             6’5         220        DL      Boise State

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

CWS champ joins Gulf Coast staff

ICC sends 8 to the Next Level on Early National Signing Day Period

EMCC’s Early Period Football Signees to Four-year Schools

Pearl River football sends six to the next level

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar