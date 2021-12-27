Mississippi State’s Liberty Bowl Storylines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Bulldogs are bowling once again. Mississippi State will make its 12th consecutive bowl appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Mississippi State meets Texas Tech at 5:45 p.m. CT in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be televised by ESPN with Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (reporter) on the call.

For those attending, stadium gates open at 4:00 p.m. Mobile tickets should be downloaded prior to arriving at the stadium. Fans can also listen for free on HailState.com/plus. Full gameday information can be found at HailState.com/bowlgame.

State’s Storylines vs. Texas Tech