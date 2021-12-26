Mississippi Highway Patrol to conduct first certified law enforcement officers’ class

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 66, the first class to consist of only certified law enforcement officers.

The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 66 are as follows:

At the time of appointment, applicant shall be twenty-one (21) years of age, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of Mississippi, and of good moral

Applicant shall have a high school diploma or GED, a minimum standards certification from an accredited law enforcement academy, and two (2) or more years of law enforcement field experience in the United

Cadet Class 66 is scheduled to begin in mid-May of 2022 and graduate in early August 2022, with training being conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, MS.

Applications for Cadet Class 66 are currently available at Troop Sub-Stations across the state and at MHP Headquarters, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. A downloadable electronic application is also available here. For additional information, interested candidates can email mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov.

“Cadet Class 66 is a great opportunity for law enforcement officers across the country who have been unfairly treated by politicians to relocate to a state that backs the blue,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “If you are a displaced law enforcement officer, I encourage you to seriously consider making the move to Mississippi. I look forward to seeing the excellent troopers this class produces.”

“We are very pleased to announce the recruitment period for MHP Cadet Class 66 is now open. We are seeking men and women who are ready to begin a career as a Trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said Colonel Randy Ginn.” “We are confident that those individuals who hear and accept the calling to a life of service to the State of Mississippi and her citizens will find great opportunities with our agency.”

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is an elite group of highly trained law enforcement officers that are dedicated to protecting the citizens of our state,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking to advance their career in law enforcement. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the next class of state troopers.”