Millbrook to host youth golf championships this weekend

The Millbrook Country Club is hosting the U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour this Saturday and Sunday Dec. 4-5. This tour will host young golfers between the ages of 6 to 17 in a championship event.

“It’s the tournament of champions,” said Millbrook Country Club General Manager Cody Scarborough.

A Local Tour consists of between six and eight one-day tournaments including a season-ending one-day Local Tour Championship at the Millbrook Country Club. Players earned awards and points throughout the year for each tournament for a spot in this weekend’s tour of championships.

Saturday will be a parent and child tournament, a fun and less competitive day that will allow the players to get acclimated with the course. An estimated 140 to150 parents and children will be practicing on the course. Sunday, starting at 9 a.m., the championship tournament begins with an estimated 70 kids playing the course.

The kids will play in their age group and will be assisted by their caddies.

Winners will be determined by specific age groups, the younger kids will play 9 holes while the older kids will play all 18 holes.

The course will be closed to the public during the competition but spectators are welcome and food will be available for purchase.